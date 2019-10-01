CCC continues investigation into Barbagallo

its probe into the $267,500 taxpayer-funded coinvestment awarded to a company part-owned by David Barbagallo - Fortress Capstone - to create a smartphone app</a>. </p> <p> It comes after the CCC was last month handed a copy of Ernst and Young's external review of the Advance Queensland Business Development fund coinvestment awarded to Fortress Capstone, ordered by the Department of Premier and Cabinet after the funding was revealed during this year's Budget Estimates hearings. </p> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/media/image/4774631/", "content_type": "image", "label": "No keywords!"}' class="articleImage medium"> <figure> <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2019/10/01/v3imagesbin292d03ad351a9192cbaa5c6cd8218aae-nupbtaeuhvp21eeq2t2_t1880.jpg" alt="Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with former chief of staff David Barbagallo. Picture: Jono Searle/AAP "The CCC has considered the review report obtained by the Department of the Premier and Cabinet (through an external company) with respect to the grant allocation process and how it related to Fortress Capstone Pty Ltd," the CCC said in a statement. "The CCC considers that further enquiries need to be made in relation to the matter. "The CCC does not intend to comment further until it has finished dealing with the matter." Mr Barbagallo left the chief of staff's job last month. Ms Palaszczuk insisted his departure was not related to the integrity saga surrounding the funding. She said Mr Barbagallo had informed her in June, before the revelations came to light. Mr Barbagallo has denied any wrongdoing and says he declared his interest as required and withdrew his involvement in the application process when he joined the Premier's office in 2017. "container", "label": "Just In Header: Just In Header"}' data-tab-name="Just In Header" class="rnn_ri_container_just-header"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/35367/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "Just In Header"}'> <div class="row";> <div class="span4 header-more-items" style="padding-bottom: 5px";> <h2><a href="/just-in/">Just In<span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick"></span></a> </h2> <ul></ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/15192/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Just In Stories: Just In Stories container for Subscriber Only Article Sidebar"}' data-tab-name="Just In" class="headline-list"> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3843484/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Trickiest Masked Singer named by viewers"}'> <a href="/news/trickiest-masked-singer-named-by-viewers/3843484/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2019/10/01/v3imagesbinff3b5e52e19d0c4d1a29491ff2287d3a-uuapokvq2ckivz4q2t2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Trickiest Masked Singer named by viewers" title="Trickiest Masked Singer named by viewers" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/trickiest-masked-singer-named-by-viewers/3843484/" class="track" > <h3>Trickiest Masked Singer named by viewers</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2019-10-01T12:30:00">1st Oct 2019 12:30 PM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3843270/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Stop filming our butts: New starting blocks intimate view"}'> <a href="/news/athletes-protest-intimate-camera-shots/3843270/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2019/10/01/v3imagesbinc5c8e2b376ecf5a02a381361a0e6a130-snfbwd4imnvnlmso2t2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Stop filming our butts: New starting blocks' 'intimate' view" title="Stop filming our butts: New starting blocks' 'intimate' view" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/athletes-protest-intimate-camera-shots/3843270/" class="track" > <h3>Stop filming our butts: New starting blocks' 'intimate' view</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2019-10-01T12:24:42">1st Oct 2019 12:24 PM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3843453/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Girl killed when charging phone explodes"}'> <a href="/news/girl-killed-when-charging-phone-explodes/3843453/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2019/10/01/v3imagesbinfc606627dda2bf3cfdad0ac618749d6b-c1vq7hz7bjwantyp2t2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Girl killed when charging phone explodes" title="Girl killed when charging phone explodes" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/girl-killed-when-charging-phone-explodes/3843453/" class="track" > <h3>Girl killed when charging phone explodes</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2019-10-01T12:06:50">1st Oct 2019 12:06 PM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3843409/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Aussie manufacturing jobs pick up: PMI"}'> <a href="/news/aussie-manufacturing-jobs-pick-up-pmi/3843409/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2019/09/26/v3imagesbinfebffa053aab86c8ef2535dfdd077004-kccktd57i5xxo8pt1t2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Aussie manufacturing jobs pick up: PMI" title="Aussie manufacturing jobs pick up: PMI" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/aussie-manufacturing-jobs-pick-up-pmi/3843409/" class="track" > <h3>Aussie manufacturing jobs pick up: PMI</h3> </a> <ul class="byline-bottom"><li class="byline-date"><span class="tangram-icon icon-time"></span><abbr class="pubDate" title="2019-10-01T12:00:00">1st Oct 2019 12:00 PM</abbr></li></ul> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3843327/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Police officer shoots dog after delivery driver attack"}'> <a href="/news/police-officer-shoots-dog-after-delivery-driver-at/3843327/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2019/10/01/v3imagesbin6e5cdfc6776887449d959a986b35b7ae-f6wir6g70hik9h9p2t2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Police officer shoots dog after delivery driver attack" title="Police officer shoots dog after delivery driver attack" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/police-officer-shoots-dog-after-delivery-driver-at/3843327/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Police officer shoots dog after delivery driver attack</h3> </a> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3843437/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "More than 40 activists block Adani coal terminal"}'> <a href="/news/more-than-40-activists-block-adani-coal-terminal/3843437/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2019/10/01/v3imagesbin5c01c9f696e281094660fb53240b598e-nk5t5l4vn93r7cwp2t2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="More than 40 activists block Adani coal terminal" title="More than 40 activists block Adani coal terminal" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/more-than-40-activists-block-adani-coal-terminal/3843437/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" After Article"}' > <div class="row"> <div class="span12" data-overlay-marker='{"is_supplemental": true, "content_type": "pane_zone", "label": "Upper Main"}'> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13652/", "content_type": "container", "label": "top stories header"}' data-tab-name="top stories header" class="rnn_ri_container_top-stories-header"> <div class="recurring-inline-normal" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/inlines/recurringinline/35355/", "content_type": "recurringinline", "label": "Top Stories Header"}'> <div class="row";> <div class="span8 col-xs-12 header-more-items" style="margin-bottom: 5px"> <h2><a href="/news/">Top Stories<span class="tangram-icon icon-arrow-right-thick"></span></a> </h2> <ul></ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="span4" data-overlay-marker='{"is_supplemental": true, "content_type": "pane_zone", "label": "Main Column One"}'> <div class="featured-container" data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13603/", "content_type": "container", "label": "Top News HP"}'> <div class="featured-single-item"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3843512/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Get ready for a wet and wild afternoon"}'> <a href="/news/get-ready-for-a-wet-and-wild-afternoon/3843512/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2019/10/01/v3imagesbind92c13234689747780fb5b0f81957ff4-tkgr6506au0hsf7q2t2_ct677x380.jpg" width="677" height="380" alt="Get ready for a wet and wild afternoon" title="Get ready for a wet and wild afternoon" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/get-ready-for-a-wet-and-wild-afternoon/3843512/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Get ready for a wet and wild afternoon</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #0570E7">News</span> Rockhampton and surrounds prepare for rain </p> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="span4" data-overlay-marker='{"is_supplemental": true, "content_type": "pane_zone", "label": "Main Column Two"}'> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/containers/container/13605/", "content_type": "container", "label": "More Top News HP"}' data-tab-name="Headlines" class="headline-list"> <div class="item headline-image-tease"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3842848/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Annual records tumble in GPC\u2019s \u2018best\u2019 financial performance"}'> <a href="/news/annual-records-tumble-in-gpcs-best-financial-perfo/3842848/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2019/09/30/v3imagesbinace1f94442f162dbbf9dbab13bf1afd8-h5t41maxmg90mfek2t2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Annual records tumble in GPC’s ‘best’ financial performance" title="Annual records tumble in GPC’s ‘best’ financial performance" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/annual-records-tumble-in-gpcs-best-financial-perfo/3842848/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Annual records tumble in GPC’s ‘best’ financial performance</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #0570E7">News</span> GPC's annual report reveals strong financial performance. </p> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item headline-image-tease"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3842983/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "CQHHS report reveals busy year across health departments"}'> <a href="/news/cqhhs-report-reveals-busy-year-across-health-depar/3842983/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2019/09/30/v3imagesbinee52f1831d93d23f1aca11c194fedb5b-fl232x7c1oown0wk2t2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="CQHHS report reveals busy year across health departments" title="CQHHS report reveals busy year across health departments" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/cqhhs-report-reveals-busy-year-across-health-depar/3842983/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> CQHHS report reveals busy year across health departments</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #ef2e96">Health</span> GLADSTONE Hospital has finished one of the busiest 12 month periods with increased... </p> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> <div class="item headline-image-tease"> <div data-overlay-marker='{"edit_url": "/admin/news/newsentry/3842975/", "content_type": "newsentry", "label": "Calliope chicken business selling"}'> <a href="/news/calliope-chicken-business-selling/3842975/" class="track imgLink overlayable " > <img src="https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/images/2019/09/30/v3imagesbinb74111c0a3b873a2d033210c0334a4c8-rvy5ylvwwpordyuk2t2_ct90x70.jpg" width="90" height="70" alt="Calliope chicken business selling" title="Calliope chicken business selling" /> </a> <div class="item-details"> <a href="/news/calliope-chicken-business-selling/3842975/" class="track" > <h3> <span class="svg-icon-premium"> <canvas width="24" height="24"></canvas> <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>premium_icon</title><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><path d="M15.975 15.955v5.972l-1.99 1.989h-5.97v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#E6007D"></path><path fill="#BA7AB3" d="M8.017 7.996h7.958v7.959H8.017z"></path><path d="M.057 15.955V9.987l1.99-1.991h5.968v7.96H.057z" fill="#C7D400"></path><path d="M23.933 7.996v5.969l-1.992 1.99h-5.969v-7.96h7.96z" fill="#F7AB00"></path><path d="M8.017 7.996v-5.97L10.004.039h5.97v7.958H8.018z" fill="#009EE3"></path></g></svg> </span> Calliope chicken business selling</h3> </a> <p class="inline-attachment-after"> <span class="byline-category" style="color: #0570E7">News</span> AFTER six-and-a-half years and four grandchildren the owners of a popular Calliope... </p> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div> </div> </div> 