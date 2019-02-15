Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Accused drug kingpin Ivan Tesic has been convicted of possession, but not trafficking. Picture: John Gass/AAP
Accused drug kingpin Ivan Tesic has been convicted of possession, but not trafficking. Picture: John Gass/AAP
Politics

Why we’re losing the war on drugs

by Michael Wray
15th Feb 2019 5:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIMPLY locking up dealers and traffickers won't rid Queensland of deadly drugs such as ice which are "everywhere", according to Crime and Corruption Commission chairman Alan MacSporran.

Mr MacSporran told a parliamentary committee this morning there needed to be a more holistic approach to dealing with the wider problems of addiction and use.

His comments follow yesterday's conviction of alleged Gold Coast ice kingpin Ivan Tesic on charges of possessing $11 million in meth oil.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on charges of trafficking.

"Simply enforcing the law and taking people off the street is… not the answer," Mr MacSporran said.

Crime and Corruption Commission chairman Alan MacSporran
Crime and Corruption Commission chairman Alan MacSporran

"As soon as you take a dealer out of the syndicate, they're immediately replaced by a rival syndicate or a person next down the chain of command so it's no answer, it doesn't really achieve what we would hope it would be which would be to make a dent in the trade," he said.

"There needs to be a bit more left-field thinking about it and be more realistic about what's achievable."

He said the crime-fighting body was currently assessing its internal structures to determine whether they could use their resources more effectively.

"You can't just keep bashing away hoping that that's going to make a difference because we know quite clearly it's not making an appreciable difference," he said.

He said former premier Campbell Newman's recent call to decriminalise drugs was a "bridge too far", and authorities should be trying to rehabilitate users so demand for drugs decreased.

Accused drug kingpin Ivan Tesic has been convicted of possession, but not trafficking. Picture: John Gass/AAP
Accused drug kingpin Ivan Tesic has been convicted of possession, but not trafficking. Picture: John Gass/AAP

More Stories

drugs editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    WEATHER: Find out if we will see more storms today

    premium_icon WEATHER: Find out if we will see more storms today

    Weather The radar site gauge recorded 16mm of rain, while the airport recorded 17mm.

    Trailers flip, sheds flattened in freak storm north of Bundy

    premium_icon Trailers flip, sheds flattened in freak storm north of Bundy

    Weather Trailers flipped, sheds down in freak storm

    YOUR PHOTOS: Stunning shots of severe storm

    premium_icon YOUR PHOTOS: Stunning shots of severe storm

    Weather Readers of The Observer submitted photos of last night's storm.

    Fresh look for airport website

    Fresh look for airport website

    News Makeover for Gladstone Airport website.