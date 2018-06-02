CBD business desperate for CCTV after vandals smashed window

If there was more security cameras in Gladstones CBD RM Williams owner Tammey Goggi could have identified the person who smashed the stores window three weeks ago.

IF THERE were more security cameras in the main street, Tammey Goggi said the person who smashed the front window of her store last month could have been punished.

The damage took two and a half weeks to repair, and started rumours of the store closing down because of a board covering the front window.

The store manager said it was an unnecessary set back for the business which was already hurting from the downturn.

"I left work at 6pm on Friday and come to wok at 8.30am the Saturday morning and we had a smashed front window, from top to bottom, side to side," she said.

"It was beyond repair, we had to get it replaced and wear the costs.

"We've been really quiet ... and right now we don't need those extra costs and hassles that you can't get compensated for." The incident was reported to police but nothing could be done because there was no footage of the vandals.

Ms Goggi felt even more frustrated this week when she learned six security cameras given to the Gladstone region to improve safety in the CBD were still in a box, two years after they were received.

Unable to install the cameras on Ergon Energy's power poles or nearby businesses, the Safe Night Out Precinct committee has applied for $20,000 to install them on poles they have been forced to purchase. "

"I can't say that we've had much trouble in the past but the area was different when we first opened (four years ago)," she said.

"Now we really need to feel safe in the CBD."

It's hoped the cameras will be up and running before the end of the year.