Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Commonwealth Bank has cut the savings rate on its youth savings deposit account by 0.1 per cent. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian
The Commonwealth Bank has cut the savings rate on its youth savings deposit account by 0.1 per cent. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian
News

CBA cuts saving rate on kids’ accounts

by Gerard Cockburn
8th Jul 2020 10:49 AM

Commonwealth Bank has slashed interest rates on several of its savings products including its youth deposit account synonymous with the financial incumbent's Dollarmite program.

The country's largest bank has cut the savings rate on its youth savings deposit account by 0.1 per cent, now attracting a conditional maximum savings potential of 1.2 per cent.

CBA's standard NetBank Saver account has also experienced a 0.05 per cent carving, with the five-month introductory offer now attracting a rate of 1 per cent. The ongoing rate thereafter is 0.05 per cent.

"Today's cuts to CBA's Youthsaver will be a blow to kids around the country who use this account to learn about saving," RateCity research director Sally Tindall said.

"It serves as a good reminder for both parents and kids to shop around for a competitive rate."

The rate carvings follows Westpac's decision on Wednesday to introduce a special offer to young savers that includes a 3 per cent savings rate for Westpac customers aged 18 to 30 years old.

Australia's ongoing low-interest environment has been brought on by numerous cash rate cuts by the Reserve Bank, which has attempted to alleviate pressures facing the economy.

In March, the RBA cut the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 0.25 per cent in response to the economic downturn induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Originally published as CBA cuts saving rate on kids' accounts

More Stories

banking banks commonwealth bank commonwealth bank australia money

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s lucky escape after 36ft yacht trapped at low tide

        premium_icon Man’s lucky escape after 36ft yacht trapped at low tide

        News ‘Anything at night time is always dangerous.’

        • 8th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
        ROLLING COVERAGE: Premier visits Gladstone Hospital

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Premier visits Gladstone Hospital

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has arrived at Gladstone Hospital with Member for...

        • 8th Jul 2020 10:47 AM
        IN COURT: See who’s facing Gladstone Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: See who’s facing Gladstone Magistrates Court today

        News Here is the list of people appearing in Gladstone Magistrates Court today...

        Premier lands in Gladstone to reveal key project plans

        premium_icon Premier lands in Gladstone to reveal key project plans

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk will make announcements during her first visit to Gladstone...