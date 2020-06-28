‘Cautious and methodical’: Gladstone netball returns

GLADSTONE Netball Association’s Covid-19 safety officer said competitions will resume next month in controlled circumstances as a return to normality looms.

NETBALL action will be returning to Gladstone for the first time in months following Covid-19 forcing Gladstone Netball Association to postpone all competitions.

A modified, social ten-week season will commence on Tuesday, July 14 with some clubs opting to begin “pre-season” training this week.

Under stage 2 of the Queensland government’s road map to recovery from Covid-19, training can take place in groups up to 20 people per court/zone in a non-contact environment.

Under Stage three of Covid-19 safety regulations, 100 people will be allowed in the venue at one time.

Carmel McErlain, GNA’s Covid-19 safety rep, said a survey was conducted with majority of players and parents happy to progress to a season resumption as long as guidelines were put in place.

“The committee worked hard to develop Covid-19 safety standards to ensure we keep everyone safe and healthy,” Ms McErlain said.

She said netball promotes both physical and mental wellbeing.

“It is great that both junior and senior netball in Gladstone will get off the ground in 2020.”

Ms McErlain said a thorough approach had been taken so that competition can resume, including a Return To Netball document which contains guidelines, a framework and a checklist.

“We will resume netball activity in a cautious and methodical manner in Gladstone,” she said.