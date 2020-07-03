Caution urged over snapper catch fishing ban

Dave Krantz fished with Steve Starling bagged this terrific black jew and one other on a big soft plastic. Gladstone’s Compleat Angler owner Les Jones says a ban on the species should be reviewed to allow one per person.

A GLADSTONE tackle shop owner says banning the capture of Snapper and Pearl Perch from July 15 is good for the species, but he was cautious of it leading to a species lockout.

Les Jones of Compleat Angler at Gladstone Marina said Snapper was a popular species for local anglers, but fishos were more reluctant to travel to catch Pearl Perch.

“The Snapper is a hard thing for us locally, but it will improve the fish stocks having the ban,” he said.

“There isn’t many people who chase Pearl Perch here, because to chase them you have probably got to go about 100km out.

“There are a few people that chase them but not many, due to the depth of the water plus the distance.

“It’s not like you can get them in close around Masthead Island or Rock Cod Shoals or places like that.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries have issued a ban on keeping Snapper from July 15 until August 15.

Snapper are caught in the winter, Mr Jones said, and were quite plentiful, but some areas have total bans on catching them.

“We’ve got to be careful how we handle this because South Australia have a three year ban on Snapper fishing,” he said.

“And of course that’s their number one target species.

“So we certainly don’t want to get to that stage.”

Other fishing restrictions, such as a ban on Black Jew is wrong, Mr Jones said.

“They’re a no take species for average fishermen and as soon as the quota is met for the year nobody can catch them,” he said.

“I think you should be still allowed to take one per person.

“Because if you catch one the chances of it surviving are very slim.”