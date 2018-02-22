Caustic incidents a disappointment for refinery: Report

DISCHARGING caustic material into Gladstone's Harbour was among the lowest points for Queensland Alumina Limited last year, its new report card showed.

The company received two environmental authority non-compliance reports in 2017 for the spill into the Gladstone Harbour in September and an uncontrolled release of caustic from one of its storage tanks in December.

Elaborating on the company's sustainable development report card for 2017, QAL general manager Mike Dunstan said he was disappointed to have two environmental incidents in one year.

"We take these events extremely seriously and have put controls in place to ensure increased rigour around our materials handling and storage," Mr Dunstan said. "Work is also being undertaken to improve our tank storage facility."

The refinery produced 3.7 million tonnes of alumina, failing to reach its production target due to major maintenance work.

The caustic incident at QAL's South Trees Island facility left a massive hole in the ground. Contributed

Mr Dunstan said this year's focus was "being safe, stable and reliable" and the company expects to achieve production targets. He said while the report card had "good and bad news" it was important, as one of the region's largest employers, to be transparent.

Achieving its best safety record was a highlight for the year.

"We are striving to continue to improve our safety and environmental performance and to remain profitable...," Mr Dunstan said.

In 2017 QAL spent $124 million on salaries and $135 million on Gladstone region suppliers.