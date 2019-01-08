Cause of Moura's dirty water found

WATER testing results have found manganese to be the cause of the discolouration of Moura's water supply.

Yesterday afternoon, the Banana Shire Council was made aware of the town water being "yellow" or "yellow-brown" in colour.

Acting CEO John McDougall said further testing was ongoing.

"Analysis has confirmed that the discoloured water experienced by some residents at Moura earlier this week was associated with low levels of soluble manganese present in the water mains," Mr McDougall said.

He also said the water was safe for human consumption.

Concerned residents have been told to run the taps for five minutes until the water clears up.