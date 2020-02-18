Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are still piecing together the moments before a man was found dead in unit fire, leaving behind seven grandkids and a beloved dog who escaped the blaze.
Police are still piecing together the moments before a man was found dead in unit fire, leaving behind seven grandkids and a beloved dog who escaped the blaze.
News

Cause of fire that killed grandad a mystery

Shayla Bulloch
by and SHAYLA BULLOCH
18th Feb 2020 4:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are still piecing together the moments before a Townsville man was found dead in unit fire, leaving behind seven grandkids and a beloved dog who escaped the blaze.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said the exact cause of the fire at the Orchid St unit on Sunday night was unknown due to the extensive damage caused.

"There's no clear cut explanation yet," she said.

Peter Murray, 71, died in a blaze on Orchid St, Cranbrook. He was a former firefighter
Peter Murray, 71, died in a blaze on Orchid St, Cranbrook. He was a former firefighter

Peter Murray, 71, was found dead inside his Cranbrook unit just after midnight after neighbours woke to loud bangs from a fire engulfing his unit.

His family told the Bulletin that Peter, a former firefighter, was found with a fire extinguisher beside his body.

Peter's dog 'Rocky' escaped the flames.

Unit fire in Orchid Street, Cranbrook. Picture: Evan Morgan
Unit fire in Orchid Street, Cranbrook. Picture: Evan Morgan

The spokeswoman said it was also unclear where the fire started inside the unit.

Police were still investigating.

fire death peter murray

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business blooming for unique floral store

        premium_icon Business blooming for unique floral store

        News Creative, quality and affordable products are the goal of the florist who outgrew her home studio.

        • 18th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        ‘Feeling numb’: Holden dealer’s disappointment

        premium_icon ‘Feeling numb’: Holden dealer’s disappointment

        Motoring THE shock announcement of Holden’s closure in Australia and New Zealand has left...

        • 18th Feb 2020 3:43 PM
        Singer excited for this year’s Agnes Blues Festival

        premium_icon Singer excited for this year’s Agnes Blues Festival

        News KISSING The Flint frontwoman Leah Chynoweth-Tidy is looking forward to this year’s...

        Rare opportunity to buy waterfront property in Gladstone

        premium_icon Rare opportunity to buy waterfront property in Gladstone

        News A RARE waterfront property in Gladstone has just come up on the market.