32°
News

'Lost for words': Two lovely Gladstone ladies shave it all off

Emily Pidgeon
| 16th Mar 2017 11:51 PM Updated: 11:51 PM
FUNDRAISER: Gladstone nurses Lilian Ghosh and Lisa Donaldson shaved their heads for the World's Greatest Shave.
FUNDRAISER: Gladstone nurses Lilian Ghosh and Lisa Donaldson shaved their heads for the World's Greatest Shave. Paul Braven GLA160317SHAVE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHAVING all the hair off your head can be daunting for some and empowering for others.

Two nurses from Gladstone Hospital decided to shave their heads as part of The World's Greatest Shave to raise money and awareness for leukaemia research.

Two time shaving veteran Lisa Donaldson said her partner's mother died from leukaemia before she met her, making the shave a cause close to her heart.

"My father in law used to shave every year, Les Larson, and he's too frail now so I've taken over the baton," Ms Donaldson said.

Having first shaved her head as a spur of the moment action 15 years ago, Ms Donaldson said it made her feel great.

"It's really liberating," she said. "Your head feels lighter and you're doing something good for people."

Through sponsorship, car washes and a raffle, nurse Lilian Ghosh said she raised about $1400 and Ms Donaldson had raised about $1800, with more to come.

"I've had close friends pass away from various types of cancer ... and I think it came up because little Frankie passed away last year from leukaemia," Ms Ghosh said.

"As a nurse, you're a part of life, it's not derogatory ... it's just a part of life and you see it from beginning to end."

Ms Donaldson said in her profession she saw lots of cancer patients and was able to appreciate what they were going through.

"I'm lost for words," she said. "You can see the struggle they go through and you do anything to alleviate the pain, it makes it worthwhile."

Both nurses said they were excited for the shave, which was held at the Gladstone Hospital in the court yard yesterday.

Having sprayed her hair pink before the shave, Ms Donaldson said she was excited for the shave, whereas Ms Ghosh was excited for other reasons.

"I ran out of conditioner, so it's all good," Ms Ghosh said.

Ms Ghosh said the event let people remember those who had died from cancer.

"It's for those who have lost lives to cancer and those who are going to fight it in the future," she said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region leukaemia leukaemia foundation leukaemia foundation of queensland leukaemia foundation's world's greatest shave shave world's greatest shave

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

US TV hit searches for 'dream home' in Gladstone region

US TV hit searches for 'dream home' in Gladstone region

US REALITY TV star wants to retire in Gladstone region with family with $700,000 budget.

Exclusive invitation to Gladstone's Mayor for 'thousands of jobs'

JOBS: Recruiters set sights on skilled Gladstone workers for $26 billion Adani project. Photo Contributed

PREMIER claims mayor's high-profile trip to bring "local jobs".

Jobless Curtis Island tradie 'trapped' after building dream home

Bruce Taylor will start looking elsewhere for work after hunting for a job for 6 months.

Tradie worries as job hunt fails in Gladstone

'Lost for words': Two lovely Gladstone ladies shave it all off

FUNDRAISER: Gladstone nurses Lilian Ghosh and Lisa Donaldson shaved their heads for the World's Greatest Shave.

EXCRUCIATING pain of watching loved-one's demise brings makeover.

Local Partners

Gladstone's anti-Islam group banned after 'threats of violence'

GLADSTONE anti-Islam group labels CEO a 'disgrace to our country' after big, fat rejection.

'Lost for words': Two lovely Gladstone ladies shave it all off

FUNDRAISER: Gladstone nurses Lilian Ghosh and Lisa Donaldson shaved their heads for the World's Greatest Shave.

EXCRUCIATING pain of watching loved-one's demise brings makeover.

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Umbilical Brothers put their spin on Disney stories

AUSSIE comedy duo joins new season of The Book of Once Upon A Time.

Our beautiful region shown to 10 million global TV viewers

House Hunters filming on set at Captain Cook Dr, 1770.

Half a house bought at a pub will appear on international show

Is 78kg Coast woman 'heavy enough' for Biggest Loser?

Nikki weighs 78kg and is the lightest contestant on The Biggest Loser Transformed, which premiered this week. Picture: Channel 10

Biggest Loser trainer defends casting 78kg woman as contestant

Steve Price called a sex symbol

Googlebox Australia watchers have warmed to a softer side of shock jock Steve Price on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

THE radio shock-jock is a ... sex symbol? Googlebox stars think so.

Rachel Griffiths on When We Rise: It's just love, actually

Rachel Griffiths stars as Diane in the TV series When We Rise.

ACTRESS is thrilled to be part of the US TV drama about civil rights

Emma Watson's private photos leaked online in beastly act

PRIVATE photographs of Emma Watson have been leaked online

What's on the big screen this week

Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton in a scene from the movie Loving.

Peppa Pig goes on an Aussie adventure and Loving finally debuts.

Contemporary Unit Close to CBD

14/24 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 $115,000

This contemporary fully furnished apartment is situated in popular West Gladstone and within walking distance to the CBD, parks, sporting, hospital and more! The...

OCEAN VIEWS and BREEZES!

19/20 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $139,000

Imagine waking up every day to the views that this Beachside Unit has to offer!! If you are looking for a sea change, don't miss out on inspecting this recently...

Enviable acreage lifestyle in a premiere location

6 Jim White Way, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 7 $595,000

This lovely modern family home is positioned on a well maintained 1 hectare block in a highly sought after area of Beecher Estate. This property is within easy...

Owners family is growing- MUST BE SOLD!

17 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 $335,000

You'll fall in love the minute you walk through the front door of this timelessly renovated Queenslander. This home exudes character, from the tongue and groove...

Huge Home Opposite Golf Course!

206 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 3 2 $215,000

Enjoy uninterrupted views of the Golf Course whilst in the comfort of your own home. This huge home is waiting for some TLC, but with a good kitchen, 4 great...

RESORT STYLE LIVING IN TELINA...TO BE SOLD WITH FURNISHINGS...SELLER REQUIRES AN IMMEDIATE SALE!!!

41/1 Michel Place, Telina 4680

Unit 3 2 1 $170,000

An opportunity presents in Telina to purchase this immaculately presented fully self-contained townhouse, in a secure gated complex ready for you to move straight...

Great Family Home With Teenager&#39;s Retreat

9 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you have been waiting for a unique home to hit the market with great views and style then I think this may well be the home that you have been waiting for. It...

What A Great Place To Raise Your Family &amp; In Gladstone&#39;s Best Suburb..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $429,000

If you have been looking for the right home to hit the market that would be a great place to raise your family then I challenge you to find a better value for...

CBD LOCATION......TRANQUIL.....HARBOUR VIEWS......

205 Goondoon Street, Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Situated in the heart of the CBD this magnificent Queenslander style executive home comes complete with harbour views right around to the Mt Larcom range, being...

Hilltop Hideaway!!

7 Karamea Close, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $230,000

Raine and Horne are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this loved hilltop home that is located in a quiet cul-de-sac and surrounded by established...

US TV hit searches for 'dream home' in Gladstone region

HOT PROPERTY: 1770 will be front and centre as US television show House Hunters International tries to find Chris De Aboitiz's dream home.

US REALITY TV star wants to retire in Gladstone region with family.

Landlords drop Gladstone rent in battle for tenants

INCREASE: The latest data shows that rental vacancy rates have increased.

Landlords drop Gladstone rent in fight for tenants

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!