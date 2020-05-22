Caught on tape: Residents on watch after suspicious activity

CAUGHT ON TAPE: Sippy Downs residents have decided to take action by watching their streets at night after noticing an unusual amount of suspicious activity in the area. Picture: Sippy Downs community board

RESIDENTS of a Sunshine Coast suburb have decided to take action by watching their streets at night after noticing an unusual amount of suspicious activity in the area.

A Sippy Downs resident and mother of two, who wished to remain anonymous for her family's safety, said they installed security cameras about three weeks ago after what seemed like continuous reports on the community board of people snooping around and trying car door handles.

"It was mainly for peace of mind, we never imagined we would actually need them," she said.

"Sunday May 3 at 1.10am someone jumped the fence and snooped around our yard.

"I didn't wake but my husband got a notification from the security system that someone had been spotted so he called the police.

"The person didn't take anything but was definitely looking for something."

She said as a young family with two small children, this had rocked their world to think that someone would enter their private space.

"I am having trouble sleeping and the kids talk about it all the time, so it's on their mind and I have to reassure them they are safe, and our house is safe," she said.

"The Maroochydore police have been in contact as they saw our post on the community board and have said there is a lot of this going on at the moment and they now have the footage of the night, they have some suspects in mind and would like the footage to take further action."

Sippy Downs Police officer in charge, sergeant Brett Young said residents should never leave their vehicles unlocked, even if they are parked in their own driveways.

"The recent reports are a timely reminder about the importance of securing your vehicle and removing valuables from cars, even when they're parked at home," he said.

Sgt Young said CCTV was an invaluable tool for police.

"If we've got footage, the more chance we've got at catching these people," he said.

"We have had some significant success with charging juvenile offences.

"We identified who the offender was through the CCTV. So, it definitely helps."

Sgt Young said there hadn't been a major increase in offences in the area.

"Over the last two years we've gone down in break and enters, and the only percentage that has gone up is the unlawful enter of motor vehicles," he said.

He said in the last two years there had been 47 reported offences in relation to motor vehicles.

"11 were number plate offences where they had been stolen, and 27 offences related to vehicles being left unlocked in driveways, despite a continuous effort from police to emphasise the importance of locking their property."

"It's ridiculous. The message has got to get through to people to lock their properties and lock their vehicles."