CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief targets Repco and ex-wife

A man caught stealing twice was captured on CCTV.

A man caught stealing twice was captured on CCTV.

A GLADSTONE thief has been caught stealing from a Repco store and his ex-wife.

Gary Arthur Hall was caught on CCTV on August 20, 2019, where with a co-offender, was seen to take a thermal infra-red camera from the store without paying.

His next victim was his ex-wife. Hall visited her address and saw a green carry bag on the front patio and removed $250 from it.

Little did he know, his former partner had installed CCTV which captured the whole offence on November 10, 2019.

He was found with 0.3g of marijuana and a homemade water pipe on December 22 at Toolooa with a straw scoop and syringe not properly disposed of.

Hall was intercepted again riding a bicycle without a helmet on Dalrymple Dr, Toolooa where he was located with 7g of marijuana.

Hall pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 4 to stealing, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils, failing to properly dispose of a syringe and one other charge.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the 36-year-old father of three had accepted responsibility for his offending.

He asked the court to consider a two prong sentence of imprisonment with immediate parole and probation.

Hall was sentenced to six months imprisonment with immediate parole and 18 months probation. He was also ordered to pay two lots of restitution totalling in $440.

A conviction was recorded.

Read more stealing cases:

Mum stole stranger’s wallet to use money to buy ice

Nine-month crime spree catches up with Gladstone woman

Gladstone man wakes up in gutter after causing $2k damage