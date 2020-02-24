Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Offenders break into Glen Eden Property
Crime

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Offenders break into property

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLEN EDEN resident has shared CCTV footage of two boys breaking into his property in the hope of identifying the offenders and raising awareness of criminals targeting the area.

Glenn Andreassen shared footage of his home on Reinaerhoff Cres where two people can be seen walking around the property before they allegedly broke into his car.

It's not the first time Mr Andreassen has dealt with offenders. At the start of December offenders broke into their cars.

"They stole my wife's wallet, that's the reason we put cameras in," Mr Andreassen said.

He said nothing was stolen this time because nothing was left in the car.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were investigating an incident on Reinaerhoff Cres on Sunday at 2.30am.

He said two boys walked into the front yard of the property before they tried to break into cars.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should phone Policelink on 131 444.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Triple Olympian to speak at women’s day luncheon

        premium_icon Triple Olympian to speak at women’s day luncheon

        News TRIPLE Olympian, stroke survivor, mother and mentor Sally Callie understands the significance of a strong and healthy mindset.

        Learn how to barbecue brisket like a pro

        premium_icon Learn how to barbecue brisket like a pro

        News Smoke on the Water has won low and slow barbecue comps around the country, and...

        Lightpole on fire after wet weather

        premium_icon Lightpole on fire after wet weather

        News FIRE and emergency services were called to South Gladstone after a lightpole caught...

        400+ apply for power station apprenticeships

        premium_icon 400+ apply for power station apprenticeships

        News Five new electrical and mechanical apprentices have started at the Gladstone Power...