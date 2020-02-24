CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Offenders break into property

A GLEN EDEN resident has shared CCTV footage of two boys breaking into his property in the hope of identifying the offenders and raising awareness of criminals targeting the area.

Glenn Andreassen shared footage of his home on Reinaerhoff Cres where two people can be seen walking around the property before they allegedly broke into his car.

It's not the first time Mr Andreassen has dealt with offenders. At the start of December offenders broke into their cars.

"They stole my wife's wallet, that's the reason we put cameras in," Mr Andreassen said.

He said nothing was stolen this time because nothing was left in the car.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were investigating an incident on Reinaerhoff Cres on Sunday at 2.30am.

He said two boys walked into the front yard of the property before they tried to break into cars.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should phone Policelink on 131 444.