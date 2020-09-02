Menu
Hoon's brazen act caught on camera
News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police want to track down this Bundy hoon

Crystal Jones
by
2nd Sep 2020 1:30 PM
VIDEO has captured a shocking case of hooning at North Bundaberg. 

Bundaberg police say the event happened on the corner of Agnes and Perry Sts at 5.10am on Tuesday, August 25.

The white VY Commodore can be seen spinning in circles and driving on to the verge. 

Police are investigating and calling for anyone with information to call 13HOON (134 666) and quote the reference number QP2001789204.

Incidents can also be reported online here

The incident comes following the release last month of footage of hooning near the Bundaberg Athletics Club.

If you happen to notice a hooning incident, police advice to note: 

  • What the vehicle was or looked like
  • What hooning activity the vehicle was doing
  • The vehicles registration
  • The date, time and location of the incident.

Suspicious activity can also be reported to Policelink here

Police are hoping to find the driver of this car.
