Cattle ringer had seven drinks before driving

A man who was caught driving in Tannum Sands lost his licence for eight months.

A CATTLE ringer drank seven stubbies before getting behind the wheel, a court has been told.

Zachariach Richard Simshauser, 28, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates court yesterday by phone to drink driving.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo told the court that on March 20 about 7.23pm in Tannum Sands, police heard a vehicle revving, headed towards the Bruce Highway.

Sen-Constable Spargo said police intercepted the car driven by Simshauser, who had a smell of liquor, red eyes and slurred speech. Simshauser returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.102.

Simshauser told police he drank seven Carlton Dry stubbies between 2pm and 6.45pm.

Defence lawyer Kylie Devney said her client was surprised by his BAC.

Ms Devney said he had been addicted to drugs but had turned his life around in the past year.

Simshauser was disqualified from driving for eight months and fined $1000.