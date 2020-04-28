Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who was caught driving in Tannum Sands lost his licence for eight months.
A man who was caught driving in Tannum Sands lost his licence for eight months.
News

Cattle ringer had seven drinks before driving

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CATTLE ringer drank seven stubbies before getting behind the wheel, a court has been told.

Zachariach Richard Simshauser, 28, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates court yesterday by phone to drink driving.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo told the court that on March 20 about 7.23pm in Tannum Sands, police heard a vehicle revving, headed towards the Bruce Highway.

Sen-Constable Spargo said police intercepted the car driven by Simshauser, who had a smell of liquor, red eyes and slurred speech. Simshauser returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.102.

Simshauser told police he drank seven Carlton Dry stubbies between 2pm and 6.45pm.

Defence lawyer Kylie Devney said her client was surprised by his BAC.

Ms Devney said he had been addicted to drugs but had turned his life around in the past year.

Simshauser was disqualified from driving for eight months and fined $1000.

crime gladstonecourt gladstone court gladstonecourts gladstonecrime gladstone crime gladstone drink drivers
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Online enrolments jump 300 per cent

        premium_icon Online enrolments jump 300 per cent

        News A Queensland university has seen a massive spike in online short course enrolments amid Covid-19.

        ‘Business as unusual’: Countdown on for the HookUp

        premium_icon ‘Business as unusual’: Countdown on for the HookUp

        News “We went from being a not-for-profit community organisation to trying to turn it...

        PINKING IT UP: Hook Up tradition lives on

        premium_icon PINKING IT UP: Hook Up tradition lives on

        Offbeat What started as a way for the Hook Up committee to stand out has taken on a new...

        The reverse shutdown: Restrictions set to relax

        premium_icon The reverse shutdown: Restrictions set to relax

        News Fishing on Lake Awoonga could be allowed again.