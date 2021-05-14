Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
News

Cattle rescued after train bursts into flames

Aden Stokes
14th May 2021 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Quick thinking saved eight head of cattle that were travelling on a cattle train at Westwood when it caught fire early Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident near the intersection at Somerset Street and the Capricorn Highway about 2.40am.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman, the people in the cattle train had managed to extinguish the fire before the arrival of emergency services.

The spokesman said power lines had been de-energised and the scene was left in the hands of Aurizon staff.

A Queensland Police service spokeswoman said the eight cattle that were in the cattle train were "all okay".

The spokeswoman said police were not investigating the incident.

Two patients were assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service, however, both were uninjured and did not require transport to hospital.

cattle train westwood
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett: ‘Labor will create jobs of the future’

        Premium Content Burnett: ‘Labor will create jobs of the future’

        Politics ALP Candidate for Flynn Matt Burnett has responded to Anthony Albanese’s budget reply speech made in parliament on Thursday night.

        • 14th May 2021 11:00 AM
        Yarwun refinery reduces water consumption by 30 per cent

        Premium Content Yarwun refinery reduces water consumption by 30 per cent

        News The refinery, which began exporting alumina in 2004, has reduced raw water...

        Man, 40, assessed by paramedics after CBD crash

        Premium Content Man, 40, assessed by paramedics after CBD crash

        News Crews were called to Gladstone Central after reports of a two-vehicle crash.

        Butcher: Budget a ‘rip off’ for Queenslanders

        Premium Content Butcher: Budget a ‘rip off’ for Queenslanders

        News “Not only was the budget a disgrace and shame for Queensland but we see nothing for...