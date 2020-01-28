Cattle on road after truck rollover

UPDATE 3.32PM: Police, fireys and ambulance remain at the scene of a B-Double truck rollover carrying 60 head of cattle.

The truck driver from Gayndah was travelling along the Burnett Highway about 30km outside of Biloela before the front left steer tyre blew out. A police vehicle happened to be travelling behind the truck and recorded the rollover with dash cam footage. Senior Constable Brad Cowell said that the driver and emergency services are working to remove five head of cattle trapped in the bottom tray of the truck after two had to be put down. "The whole top layer has been evacuated with most of the cattle now secured in a nearby paddock," Mr Cowell said. "Lee Crane Hire are nearly on the scene to assist us removing the cattle in the bottom tray who are alive but just feeling stressed." A young boy who was travelling in the truck was treated by paramedics shaken up after the rollover but with with no injuries. Nobody else was injured in the rollover. One lane of traffic remains open. Police noted the efforts of the driver who battled and was able to get the truck off the road before it rolled over.

UPDATE 2.05PM: PARAMEDICS are assessing a young boy after a truck rollover near Biloela this afternoon.

Reports suggest the boy, 9, and an adult were travelling together in the cattle truck when it rolled on its side on the Burnett Highway.

No serious injuries have been reported however cattle have been injured and have spilled onto the road.

Parts of the highway are closed as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

1.45PM: EMERGENCY services crews are responding to a report of a cattle truck rollover near Biloela.

The accident is about 40km south of the town on the Burnett Highway.

There are reports of cattle on the road.

Initial reports suggest the driver and a child were in the truck and both were shaken up but not injured.

More to come.