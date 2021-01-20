Pastoralists renew calls for dedicated stock squad after cattle, buffaloes ‘senselessly’ slaughtered at NT stations

THERE have been renewed calls for a stock squad and a reward offered following the slaughter of three brahman cattle and two buffalo on properties adjacent to the Arnhem Highway.

NT Cattleman's Association acting chief executive officer Romy Carey said the NTCA and the NT Buffalo Industry Council would put up a joint reward for information leading to the successful conviction of the perpetrators that "recklessly engaged in the senseless killings of animals".

"The behaviour of these weekend warriors and wannabe hunters is disgusting and sickening," Mrs Carey said.

"Station owners across the Northern Territory are losing up to 10 animals a week to theft or slaughter.

"We're urging the NT government to take these ongoing issues seriously and establish a stock squad to ensure there are adequate resources allocated to deal with these types of atrocious crimes."

Annaburroo Station manager Adrian Phillips said one of his bulls would have suffered a horrendous death after being shot in the lung and not dying straight away.

Mr Phillips said some of his animals were among cattle and buffalo that had recently become targets for reckless hunters and shooters.

NTBIC executive officer Louise Bilato said the "cruel and callous" incidents needed to be fully investigated urgently.

"We cannot sit back and watch animals suffer and get killed in such cruel and callous ways" Ms Bilato said.

"These actions are impacting people's livelihoods and animal welfare, and we want the culprits convicted."

Mr Phillips said stock theft and killings were an ongoing issue for pastoralists across the NT. "It's hard enough in our industry already," he said.

"We put our entire day and life into looking after our animals.

"Knowing that someone hurt or killed them in such a horrendous way makes me feel like I have failed my animals.

"I tracked my bull for more than 3km through the bush, and I haven't slept since it happened."

