Cats found living in filth, breeding freely
Seven cats have been surrendered after the RSPCA found them living among their urine and faeces in a house south of Brisbane.
A video posted by RSPCA Queensland showed inspectors visiting a Logan property after the owner was reported to the animal welfare group.
Inspectors found the cats had been living under poor conditions for about a year, eating scraps off the ground and breeding freely within the home.
Owners told the RSPCA that the animals were given to them, and they cared for the animals before it got out of hand.
The RSPCA took the pets back to their Wacol Animal Care Campus where the cats have settled in before being rehomed.
