Cats and dogs waiting to find their forever homes

GLADSTONE Animal Rescue Group are gearing up for Christmas adoptions.

With around 150 cats and dogs in their care, the group is working hard to give the animals a new life.

President Judy Whicker said it was easy for people to adopt an animal.

“All they have to do is fill out the necessary paperwork and meet the animal,” she said.

“We have heaps of puppies and dogs on the books that we’re discounting to try and find homes for them in time for Christmas.”

Ms Whicker said the group would be adopting animals out right up until Christmas.

“If people want to surprise their loved ones on Christmas morning, Betty our cat co-ordinator is quite happy to open the cat orphanage for them to come in and pick them up Christmas morning,” she said.

“For dogs, we would ask them to be picked up Christmas Eve because they’re in foster care.”

She said those interested in adopting could check out the group’s Facebook page to see the available animals.

All animals are desexed, microchipped, registered with the council and flea and worm treated.

Ms Whicker said the group was desperate for foster carers, especially over Christmas and New Year.

She said for those unsure about owning a pet, foster caring was a great introduction.

“90 per cent of people end up failed fosterers because they end up adopting the dog they’ve been looking after,” Ms Whicker said.

The group supplies all food and essentials for foster carers.

“They only need a secure yard and to give (the dog) some love,” she said.