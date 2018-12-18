Cats and dogs looking for their 'furever' homes

MEOW: Peanuts is looking for children to play around with.

THIS week, The Observer in collaboration with RSPCA Gladstone, would like to bring you 12 pets that can be adopted this Christmas.

Two pets will be featured each day in the lead up to Christmas Day.

Today's pets are the lovely Kennedy the puppy and Peanut the kitten.

Kennedy is a four month old cattle dog cross.

He loves playing and being around people, playing with lots of toys and giving cuddles to his favourite humans.

His Christmas wish is for a big active family where he can be an indoor/outdoor dog.

Peanut is an eight week old domestic short hair cross.

He loves to follow around the little humans and to be able to play all day with them.

His Christmas wish is for a family with children to play with.

The RSPCA is also urgently looking for temporary foster carers for Christmas.

With staff and carers on leave for the holidays, there has been a large influx of animals that need foster homes.

If you are interested in adopting, or to be a Christmas foster carer, call the RSPCA Gladstone Adoption line on 0439 709 369 or visit www.rspcaqld.org.au/adopt for more information.