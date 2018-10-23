Cath's got the job to dye for

YOUTHFUL ENTHUSIASM: Cath Wassell still has her passion for hairdressing after 27 years and training apprentices like Eden Johnson.

CELEBRATING her 27th year of hairdressing, Caths Hair Sudio owner Cath Wassell would do it all again with no regrets.

The passion and enthusiasm Cath has for the hairdressing industry is highlighted by her eagerness to keep training apprentices and help give them a skill for life.

"I enjoy hairdressing and it's being with people and communicating with them that really gives me drive to keep doing it," Cath said.

"We are an original tenant for the building complex here and sometimes I can't believe it's been that long.

"I have helped 21 apprentices over 27 years and enjoy training them to be the best they can be."

Second year hairdressing apprentice Eden Johnson knew from an early age what her career choice was going to be, even at the cost of some childhood toys.

"Since I was little I wanted to be a hairdresser and I would get dressed up and cut my dolls' hair and mum would go off at me for doing it," Eden said.

"Now I'm actually doing it and after three years as an apprentice I will finish my training but would like to stay on for a couple of more years so I can get more experience.

"One of the things I enjoy about the job is you have a few favourite clients come in and it's fun to have a chat with them."

Seeing the apprentices go through and learn how to do hairdressing and playing an important role of their training gave Cath the motivation to keep teaching them.

"To see them (apprentices) succeed and improve over time is a good feeling and some have gone on to work in Dubai or England and it's good to know I have played a part in it," she said.