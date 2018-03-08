Catherine Tanna: Focus on the outcome

PERSISTENT: Catherine Tanna says it's important to keep tackling conversations about gender equality.

YEARS ago, Gladstone's Catherine Tanna was up for a big promotion with international energy giant Shell, and she was also pregnant with her second daughter.

She had just about decided to advise the selection committee of her pregnancy and withdraw her application when a senior manager stepped in and said to her, 'no let them make the decision first, based on merit'.

"Nobody had ever given me that advice before," Ms Tanna said.

Now she touts that advice to others.

"Don't self-select yourself out of opportunities."

As managing director, Ms Tanna is committed to gender equality at EnergyAustralia but she says the role of unconscious bias in gender discrimination is a difficult beast.

"We are all humans, we all have our own biases," she said.

"One of them, for example is hiring in our own likeness or being attracted to recruits that reflect our own experiences."

Raised in Gladstone and a graduate of Gladstone State High School, she has become a globally successful business woman, and credits her parents Reg and Norma Tanna with instilling an outcomes-focussed approach.

"They're both people who worked tirelessly in the interest of good outcomes," she said.

"I think they set that example for all three of us (children).

"That's where (my) core motivation comes from, seeing those positive outcomes."

Ms Tanna started at EnergyAustralia in July 2014 and said she wanted to foster a culture which brought out peoples' best selves.

"We really aspire to outcomes where people feel included," she said.

"That's more easily achieved when there is a gender balance in the workforce.

"I try to keep gender equality current as a topic of conversation but we don't pretend for one minute we have all the answers."

Ms Tanna had some advice for men and women starting out in their careers:

"Be true to yourself, act like an owner, if you're unsure about what to do, just imagine it's your business.

"If you approach problems in that way, if you feel confident you'll make the right decision."