Catherine claims huge Calliope jackpot

LUCKY: Catherine Brown won $22,000 at Calliope Central Bowls Club as a part of the Multiscreen Superdraw promotion. (L to R): Calliope & District Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank manager John Wessling, Catherine Brown, Andrew Brown, Rauri Brown and Calliope Central Bowls Club manager Brad Henderson.

CALLIOPE'S Catherine Brown is $22,000 richer after claiming the Multiscreen Superdraw jackpot at Calliope Central Bowls Club last Thursday night.

The unique concept involves 10 clubs from across the eastern seaboard contributing $100 towards the jackpot so it can increase by $1000 per week from a base amount of $10,000.

The draw involves one of the 10 clubs being chosen at random, with a membership number then drawn at that specific club to determine a winner.

"When the Calliope number came up there was just an echo of 'you beauty' and then when Catherine's number came up you could hear her down the other end of the club screaming 'I'm here! I'm here',” Calliope Central Bowls Club manager Brad Henderson said.

"She was high-fiving everyone.”

The big win is yet to sink in for the Brown family, although they already plan to put a deposit down on a house and splurge a little.

"We'll put some of it away for a holiday,” Catherine said.

"We're throwing around a few places but there's nothing specific yet.

"We were all sitting (in the club) and it came up 'seven Calliope' and everyone gets excited.

"Then we watch my number come up and it was like a trance after that.

"I walked up to the bar and said 'I think that's me what do I do' and it was pretty overwhelming after that.

"It didn't really sink in and won't until the money is in the bank.”

Catherine was with husband Andrew and daughter Rauri when presented the $22,000 cheque on Thursday night alongside Mr Henderson and Calliope & District Bendigo Bank manager John Wessling.

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Catherine Brown eyes off her $22,000 cheque at Calliope Central Bowls Club. Matt Harris

Mr Henderson says the Multiscreen Superdraw concept has turned around the fortunes of the bowls club after recent lulls due to the economic downturn in the Gladstone region.

More than 350 people are attending the weekly draw, spending money throughout the club's bar and restaurant.

The way the jackpot works is also unique as Mr Henderson explained.

"It's a company from South Australia who came up with the Multiscreen Superdraw concept,” he said.

"All 10 clubs put in $1000 each so it starts at $10,000. Every Thursday between 6-8pm there's two draws and how it works is they have all the membership numbers and they draw a club number with Calliope Central Bowls Club the number seven club.

LUCK OF THE DRAW: Sale Greyhound Racing Club was the lucky club drawn on Thursday, August 3 as a part of the Multiscreen Superdraw jackpot. Calliope Central Bowls Club were drawn the week before. Matt Harris

"It rolls over on the TV like lotto and if number seven comes up they Google Earth into our clubhouse and we walk around with a tablet and everyone waves to it and it goes on our TV and the TV's of the other clubs.”

The tablet live stream is designed to capture the reaction of the winner.

Catherine Brown and John Wessling on the live stream. Matt Harris

"They then do the membership draw on the TV,” Mr Henderson added.

"We have 3500 members and some clubs have 10,000. They tick over the membership numbers and if they're here on the premise they've got four minutes to claim the prize.

"If they're not here they'll do another draw at 7.30pm which could be another club and they do the same thing there.

"If it doesn't go off it jackpots $1000.”