CATCHES OF THE WEEK: Weekend showers did not deter anglers

DESPITE the unexpected wet weather over the weekend, some anglers did put a boat out for some fishing action.

For this week's catches, live baits were again the preferred lure of choice for the fishers who submitted photos this week.

Abby Foxhall sent in photographs of children Bryson, Isla and Preston Toms with their catches from the Hot Water Outlet.

Preston Toms with his catch from this week. Abby Foxhall

All children used prawns as bait to catch cod and two breams.

Prawn is commonly used as bait for fish and crabs located in rivers and creeks.

The Department of Agriculture recommends fishers to use only Australian wild-caught prawns, either from a bait supplier or your own caught supply, as live bait.

Sarah Prestridge submitted a photo of five-year old son Oliver with his catch of cod, using mullet as live bait.

STUNNING CATCHES: Five-year old Oliver with his cod (left), Dan Logan with a fingermark (top right) and Preston Toms with his catch (bottom right). Sarah Prestridge

They are a popular choice for those wanting to catch fishes in estuaries, river mouths and beaches.

Jewfish can be caught with live mullet as bait, however, it can be used to lure in many other types of fish.

Ms Prestridge also sent in a photo of Dan Logan, who caught a fingermark using mullet as bait.

Thank you to everyone who submitted photos for this week's gallery.

Don't miss Fishing with Daz in The Observer every Friday and our Catch of the Week article every Tuesday.