CATCHES OF THE WEEK: Jacks and barra dominate

Angela Delaware with her first mangrove jack catch.

FISHING enthusiasts from across the Gladstone region were keen to share their catches from their recent fishing trips.

Angela Delaware above sent us this photo of her first mangrove jack catch at South Trees Point.

Ron Hess also managed to catch a jack over the weekend, this time in the Calliope River.

Rob Birmingham sent us this picture of him and his son Jack with a 101cm barra caught in the Boyne River.

Jack looks very pleased with his efforts.

Staying with barramundi, Sean Ibbs submitted a photo of one he caught from Awoonga Dam.

Finally, Andrew Box sent us this photo of a huge mud crab he caught last week.

As you can see, it is roughly the same size as a six-pack carton of beer.

Keep sending those great pictures through, Gladstone.

