Gladstone anglers showed off their catches from the week.
Gladstone anglers showed off their catches from the week.
News

CATCHES OF THE WEEK: Barra and grunter on the menu

Mark Zita
by
12th Feb 2019 9:00 AM
ANGLERS across Gladstone have sent in their fishing haul from the previous week.

Passionate enthusiasts also shared the types of lures they used to snare their catches.

Flynn Smith (showed us the grunter that he caught in the Gladstone Harbour.

He said he used pilchard as bait for the catch.

WHAT A WHOPPER: Flynn holding up a grunter he caught at the Gladstone Harbour.
WHAT A WHOPPER: Flynn holding up a grunter he caught at the Gladstone Harbour.

Meanwhile, at the Toolooa Bends, Cameron Baird caught his grunter with a 60mm Yakamito SXY shad lure.

Cameron caught this grunter at the Toolooa Bends.
Cameron caught this grunter at the Toolooa Bends.

To wrap it up, Luke Watson showed off his 85cm barramundi.

He caught it at The Narrows using live mullet as bait.

Luke carrying an 85cm barra caught at The Narrows.
Luke carrying an 85cm barra caught at The Narrows.

Thank you to everyone for submitting their photos for this week, and keep on fishing.

Don't miss Fishing with Daz in The Observer every Friday and our Catch of the Week article every Tuesday.

Gladstone Observer

