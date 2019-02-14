CATCHES OF THE WEEK: Barra and grunter on the menu

Gladstone anglers showed off their catches from the week.

ANGLERS across Gladstone have sent in their fishing haul from the previous week.

Passionate enthusiasts also shared the types of lures they used to snare their catches.

Flynn Smith (showed us the grunter that he caught in the Gladstone Harbour.

He said he used pilchard as bait for the catch.

WHAT A WHOPPER: Flynn holding up a grunter he caught at the Gladstone Harbour. Flynn Smith

Meanwhile, at the Toolooa Bends, Cameron Baird caught his grunter with a 60mm Yakamito SXY shad lure.

Cameron caught this grunter at the Toolooa Bends. Cameron Laird

To wrap it up, Luke Watson showed off his 85cm barramundi.

He caught it at The Narrows using live mullet as bait.

Luke carrying an 85cm barra caught at The Narrows. Luke Watson

Thank you to everyone for submitting their photos for this week, and keep on fishing.

