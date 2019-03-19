Catches Of The Week: Angler reels in giant groper

WHAT A CATCH! Agnes Water angler Ethan Hornby managed to reel in a large Queensland groper.

AN AGNES Water angler had a close encounter with a large predatory fish off Seventeen Seventy.

A 105cm Queensland groper got caught on Ethan Hornby's line that he put down during a fishing trip on March7.

Mr Hornby said he wasn't expecting to reel in a groper.

"I had my rod in my hands on free spool and the sun was just starting to go down,” he said.

About 5.30pm, he noticed his line started to run out.

"I thought I had a shark, so I let him run a bit before tightening the drag,” he said.

"He took off like a rocket.”

After a relentless battle, he was stoked when he found out he was battling a Queensland groper, which was caught using a whole mullet as bait.

"I've caught a few of these guys but not this big,” he said. "I had a mate with me to take the photo and my smile says it all.”

Queensland gropers are a protected species, so after MrHornby and his friend took a photo with it, the fish was placed back in the water.

