CATCHES OF THE WEEK: A pair of fish from the sea

TWO anglers from the Gladstone region have showcased their open sea catches from the previous week.

Miranda Beyers managed to catch a venus tusk fish from Rock Cod Shoals.

Friend Hayden Morrison, who took the photo, said it was her first fish of the day.

"She was stoked,” Mr Morrison said. "She's a mad keen fisher and slays the fish.”

The tusk fish was caught using cuttlefish head as the bait.

It is commonly located in waters across the Gladstone region and the state government has placed limits on what the size and number of tusk fish one can take.

Fishers can only take up to six catches with a minimum size of 30cm.

For all coral reef fin fish, people can take home up to 20 catches.

Mr Morrison said he often goes along on fishing trips with Miranda and her partner Hadley.

"My work usually gets in the way of me going though,” he said.

Mitch Graham caught a spanish mackerel off the Gladstone coast, using pilchards as bait.

He wasn't expecting to get such a catch in the middle of the day.

"I was pretty surprised to land it on such a little rod and reel,” Mr Graham said.

Spanish mackerel are often found in offshore pelagic areas, and there is a limit of three catches per person.

The photo was submitted by Mr Graham's friend Shelton Hayward.

A full gallery of photos submitted to our Facebook page is on our website.

Don't miss Fishing with Daz every Friday and Catch of the Week every Tuesday in The Observer.