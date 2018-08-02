Catch the work of our young artists at the city library

WINNER: Sun Shining on Sydney, by Luke Snow, won first prize in the 2017 Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition.

WINNER: Sun Shining on Sydney, by Luke Snow, won first prize in the 2017 Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition.

A PRESENTATION of Gladstone Regional Council's 12th annual Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition entries is now featured at the Gladstone City Library.

Coordinated by the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum each year, council encourages Gladstone Region students to think about an aspect of Australia important to them, putting their creativity to work on paper.

The students put together an exhibition of colourful and imaginative paintings, drawings and collages celebrating 'who and what make Australia great', submitting 376 artworks.

Winners were announced during council's Australia Day celebrations, held at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens on January 26.

First prize winner, Section Two, Clinton State School's Luke Snow, created a wax crayon work Sun Shining on Sydney (pictured), and wrote an artist statement to describe his entry.

"The sun shining on the Sydney Opera House and reflections on the water," he wrote.

Six of the award-winning works have been reproduced as complimentary postcards, available at the library, while stocks last.

It is a continuing display until Saturday, September 1, so make sure you don't miss the chance to explore these wonderful works and celebrate the creative enterprise of the region's young artists.

Entries from 14 selected finalists will make their way to Gladstone's Sister City, Saiki City, Japan for display in September, to celebrate the Sister City friendship.

Preparations are under way for the Agnes Water Library to host a special vinyl decal of the 60 finalist works; keep an eye out for more news soon.

Further information is online at gragm.qld.gov.au or phone 49766766.

Gallery and

museum hours

The gallery and museum will be open from 10am-5pm this Sunday to welcome passengers on the P&O Pacific Explorer.

Almost 2000 passengers are expected to visit and explore the region, taking in all the sights.

In conjunction with the Gladstone Show Holiday, the gallery and museum will be closed Wednesday, August 8, reopening at 10am the next day.

The gallery and museum is open 10am-5pm, Monday to Saturday.