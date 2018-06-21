Catch the latest exhibitions launched at GRAGM

LAUNCH TIME: Christine Trask and Melanie Richmond during the official winter launch at the gallery and museum.

A CROWD gathered at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum last Friday to join Councillor Cindi Bush and guest speakers for the official launch of the exciting winter season of exhibitions.

Warakurna: All the stories got into our minds and eyes, Ad Wer: Story of the Stars from Eastern Torres Strait and Photographic Portraits - Celebrating the Proud Men and Women of Boyne Smelters Ltd, will continue until August 4, Margaret Worthington Artist in Residence Shetland continues until August 18.

Warakurna is a travelling exhibition, developed and presented by the National Museum of Australia and assisted by the Australian Government's Visions of Australia program, featuring contemporary paintings that document a new art movement emerging from the Western Desert community of Warakurna.

The exhibition presents the creative vision of a group of artists including Eunice Yunurupa Porter, Judith Yinyika Chambers, Jean Inyalanka Burke and Ken Shepherd.

Tommy Pau's Ad Wer features a series of lino-cut prints, investigating the stories, iconography and methodology of traditional navigation by the stars of Torres Strait Islands.

When introducing his works, Bob Trask spoke about the great opportunity to capture the Boyne Smelters staff in the workplace, as a way of celebrating their efforts.

Drawn from over 400 shots , the images were published in 2016 as a photo-book: Proud Working Men and Women of Boyne Smelters.

Recreating her working process while on residency, local artist Margaret Worthington gave a multimedia performance featuring costuming, audio and objects, in conjunction with her exhibition: Margaret Worthington Artist in Residence Shetland.

Our Priceless Past

Selected students from Rosedale State School will step into journalist shoes next week, interviewing special seniors of the Gladstone Region, during Our Priceless Past 2018.

During a specialised journalism workshop, the students will learn how The Observer and Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum have partnered to present the project since its inception to celebrate the 1999 International Year of the Older Person.

The students will gather the scoop about the region's history while chatting with 17 of its long-term residents.

Local history researcher and published author Paulette Flint will present a writing masterclass for guidance.

The stories will be shared with the community when the Our Priceless Past special lift-out is published by The Observer on August 24, following an exhibition launch at the gallery and museum the night before.

This is the twentieth year of the project, collecting over 250 stories to date, adding to a growing record of the region's diverse history.