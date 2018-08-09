Catch the Golding Showcase launch at the gallery

ALL HANDS ON DECK: Volunteers Leanne Cole and Belinda Venables take a closer look at works in the 25th Annual Golding Showcase.

ALL HANDS ON DECK: Volunteers Leanne Cole and Belinda Venables take a closer look at works in the 25th Annual Golding Showcase. Di Paddick

JOIN Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum from 6pm tomorrow, for the official launch of The 25th Annual Golding Showcase: Port Curtis and Callide Valley Youth Art Exhibition.

Featuring thought-provoking works, across a wide range of media, by emerging artists aged 15-18 years, the Golding Showcase is arranged by the gallery and museum and hosted in conjunction with local high schools.

Partnering this year is Toolooa State High School, providing students the rare opportunity to gain practical exhibition installation experience, as well as presenting entertainment and assisting with hospitality during the opening event.

Cr Burnett will present the exhibiting artists, performing artists and hospitality students with certificates for their efforts, as part of the celebrations.

Each year, visitors have the chance to vote for their favourite work in the exhibition to receive the People's Choice Award and the winner becomes the promotional image of the project for the following year.

In 2017, the Award went to Chanel College's Year 11 student Naomi-Jon Redshaw for her mixed-media work Jellyfish.

Continuing until September 28, the Golding Showcase is an initiative of the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum Society supported by late patron Mr Cyril Golding.

To RSVP or for further information phone 49766766, email gragm@gladstone.qld. gov.au or visit gragm.qld.gov.au

Calling artists

Entry forms are now available at the gallery and museum for the Banana Shire Regional Art Gallery 2018 Brigalow Arts Festival.

There are 12 sections of entry including Photography, Three Dimensional and High School Art Prize, with $8000 in prizes on offer including acquisitive prizes and the Burnie Smith Memorial prize, sponsored by Santos.

Entry forms and fees are due September 24, with works to be delivered by October 3 and further information is available online at banana.qld.gov.au/brigalowartsfestival

The gallery and museum is a community cultural initiative of the Gladstone Regional Council, open 10am-5pm, Monday to Saturday, located on the corner of Goondoon and Bramston St, Gladstone. Admission is free.