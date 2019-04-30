CATCH OF THE WEEK: Getting close to nature

WHAT A CATCH: Cameron Laird caught this yellow belly at Cania Dam over the weekend.

DESPITE fully embracing fishing as a regular hobby six years ago, Gladstone angler Cameron Laird's passion for the sport started when he was young.

"I have been fishing most of my life,” Mr Laird said.

"I started when a childhood friend and his father took me out occasionally in the harbour of Newcastle.”

For him, the activity of fishing brings him closer to nature.

"I love fishing, especially kayak fishing because it gets me outdoors into some amazing locations,” he said.

"There is nothing better then what nature has for us - beats sitting on the couch.”

Just this past weekend, Mr Laird managed to catch a yellow belly (pictured above) at Cania Dam near Monto, using an RMG P50 lure.

He was prepared for the catch - with a variety of tools that he keeps in his tackle box.

"My tackle has a large variety of lures,” he said.

"From small soft plastics and surface lures, right up to big hard bodies - always prepared for wherever I go.”

Fishing is also a social activity for Mr Laird after meeting some "great mates” at the Gladstone Kayak Fishing Group.

"Ron Hess has been very welcoming and we go on trips regularly,” he said.

