Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHAT A CATCH: Cameron Laird caught this yellow belly at Cania Dam over the weekend.
WHAT A CATCH: Cameron Laird caught this yellow belly at Cania Dam over the weekend. Cameron Laird
News

CATCH OF THE WEEK: Getting close to nature

Mark Zita
by
30th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE fully embracing fishing as a regular hobby six years ago, Gladstone angler Cameron Laird's passion for the sport started when he was young.

"I have been fishing most of my life,” Mr Laird said.

"I started when a childhood friend and his father took me out occasionally in the harbour of Newcastle.”

For him, the activity of fishing brings him closer to nature.

"I love fishing, especially kayak fishing because it gets me outdoors into some amazing locations,” he said.

"There is nothing better then what nature has for us - beats sitting on the couch.”

Just this past weekend, Mr Laird managed to catch a yellow belly (pictured above) at Cania Dam near Monto, using an RMG P50 lure.

He was prepared for the catch - with a variety of tools that he keeps in his tackle box.

"My tackle has a large variety of lures,” he said.

"From small soft plastics and surface lures, right up to big hard bodies - always prepared for wherever I go.”

Fishing is also a social activity for Mr Laird after meeting some "great mates” at the Gladstone Kayak Fishing Group.

"Ron Hess has been very welcoming and we go on trips regularly,” he said.

Don't miss Fishing With Daz every Friday and Catch of the Week each Tuesday in The Observer.

catches of the week gladstone region
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Men behind alleged, violent crime spree stay locked up

    premium_icon Men behind alleged, violent crime spree stay locked up

    News Police allege several cars stolen and crashed, woman threatened in crime spree across the region. Two men had a court date yesterday for the alleged offending.

    The sky's no limit for drone photographer

    premium_icon The sky's no limit for drone photographer

    News 'The region is unreal for photography'

    • 30th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    'Brightens their day': Mural to help soothe hospital stay

    premium_icon 'Brightens their day': Mural to help soothe hospital stay

    News 'The aim of the project was to change the mindset of people'