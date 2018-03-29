Catch art on fleet in the Harbour Parade

ON SHOW: Cr Cindi Bush, curator Jo Duke, Newprint HRG co-owner Ben Hughes and driver Mick McCartin get ready for the Harbour Festival.

ON SHOW: Cr Cindi Bush, curator Jo Duke, Newprint HRG co-owner Ben Hughes and driver Mick McCartin get ready for the Harbour Festival.

LAST CHANCE

Don't forget today is your last chance to see War at Sea - The Navy in WWI, Shackleton: Escape from Antarctica, 2018 Celebrate Australia Primary School Art Competition, 2018 Intercity Images Gladstone Saiki Photographic Exchange and 70 Years of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

Local Medical History and Goddess Mareika will remain on display until April 14.

ART ON FLEET IN THE HARBOUR PARADE

Over the Easter weekend, the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum (GRAGM) will prepare over half the Art on Fleet for the Gladstone Harbour Festival Street Parade.

It is a fantastic opportunity to see the colourful fleet driving for this year's theme, Parade of Sails.

This wonderful initiative, combining local artists, council vehicles and local businesses, has transformed some of the council fleet into moving artworks.

Curator of GRAGM, Jo Duke, said this project has created a "region-wide visual spectacle for all to enjoy".

Councillor Cindi Bush said "it's wonderful to have some of our Art on Fleet in the Harbour Parade".

"More of the Gladstone community will be able to appreciate the works of art for the limited time they are here."

The Art Gallery & Museum would like to thank the drivers who are donating their time on Sunday to drive the fleet.

NEW EXHIBITIONS

After the Easter long weekend, staff and volunteers will install three new exhibitions, showcasing local and wider Queensland artists.

Coming soon is Fragile Balance, an artistic exploration of the mangrove ecosystem by Jeanette Albury and Rosemary Anderson.

Artworks created by the two artists will be accompanied by microscopes and touch objects from the Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre.

In GRAGM's O'Connell Gallery, there are two new exhibitions to be launched on April 6.

One Life - Two Decades On: Helmut Breckwoldt Retrospective is a commemorative exhibition, celebrating the life and works of one of Gladstone's most well-respected artists, Helmut Breckwoldt.

A selection of his watercolours and drawings will be on display and has been prepared in collaboration with the artist's family.

The second exhibition is I Want to be in a Book: A Story About Cecil by Narelle Oliver.

The exhibition showcases the work of Narelle Oliver (1960-2016), Queensland author and illustrator, and the development of her last picture book.

GRAGM will close over the Easter break, from Friday-Monday. We will reopen on Tuesday at 10am.

Event details

The new exhibitions will be officially launched on Friday 6 April 2018 at 6pm at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum.

To attend: Contact the gallery at 07 49766766 or by email gragm@ gladstone.qld.gov.au