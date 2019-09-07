'Catastrophic bushfire season': Firefighters' water woes

DRY BURNS: Mt Maurice Rural Fire Brigade firefighter Talia Bradley drip torching at a planned burn in Kirkwood earlier this year.

DRY BURNS: Mt Maurice Rural Fire Brigade firefighter Talia Bradley drip torching at a planned burn in Kirkwood earlier this year. Glen Porteous

WATER shortages caused by the drought could hamper rural fire brigades as the region braces for a potentially catastrophic bushfire season.

Empty dams and creeks have become a "big problem” for brigades that rely on available water sources to combat fires.

As hundreds of volunteers mobilise many will be forced to deploy "dry firefighting” techniques such as backburning, installing breaks and using heavy machinery.

Around Deepwater, south of Gladstone, where blazes forced evacuations in November, the problem has been exacerbated.

Dams that were depleted during the firefighting have not been getting top-up rain.

"It's a very big issue for everybody,” said Wartburg Rural Fire Brigade first officer Judy Ferrari.

She said soil moisture was also 50 per cent less than last year.

"It makes it very challenging. We do rely on dams and creeks as our first source and we do have some places with bores,” Ms Ferrari said.

The Gladstone fire service has some back-up water tanks available to rural volunteers and private contractors can also be called upon.

Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade first officer Peter Jackson said the hot spring conditions were making it harder to perform dry firefighting.

"We fight fire with fire when possible but at the moment it's too dangerous,” Mr Jackson said.

Queensland is bracing for a horror season with hot and windy conditions already sparking bushfires in the first week of spring.

The Gladstone Region was declared an extreme fire danger this week as hot and windy conditions fanned the flames in inaccessible country near Mt Larcom for the third consecutive day.

Yesterday afternoon waterbombing aircraft were brought to the area to assist with fighting the blaze burning near Popenia Rd.

A local fire ban was also put in place from noon yesterday and is expected to remain until midnight on Sunday.

The Gladstone Region's 45 rural brigades have more than 1000 volunteers, many of whom have been mobilising and preparing to fight fire with fire.

However, because of the extreme conditions backburning was put on hold and residents were told not to undertake any private burning.

Rural Fire Service Gladstone area director Craig Magick said the hot weather and dry bush were similar to the lead-up to "catastrophic” fire danger being declared during last year's Deepwater disaster.

Mr Magick warned there could be a repeat of those conditions.

"If they are not prepared, people need to do so now,” Mr Magick said.

"We are also urging residents and travellers who see fire to report in to 000.”