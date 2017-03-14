33°
'Cat testicles': All this lady wants for Christmas

Emily Pidgeon
| 14th Mar 2017 2:40 PM Updated: 3:23 PM
Cat welfare advocate Anita Coad wants a bowl of cat testicles for Christmas as a way to increase people's awareness of desexing their cats.
Cat welfare advocate Anita Coad wants a bowl of cat testicles for Christmas as a way to increase people's awareness of desexing their cats.

SOME people want a cat or a dog for Christmas but one local lady wants a bowl of cat testicles.

That's right, cat testicles.

Anita's Angels owner Anita Coad said pet owners had to get serious about desexing their cats and take responsibility, rather than palming it off to foster carers and pounds.

"Everyone talks about getting desexing campaigns and it just doesn't happen," Ms Coad said.

"Too many cats out there need to find homes ... it's an epidemic here, so many people abandon their pets.

"The picture of the testicles was my way of introducing the subject ... to find a way to wake people up. "

Ms Coad said the photo of a bowl of testicles was taken in New Zealand after a day of desexing male cats.

"That photo was taken after vet students had offered their time to do desexing in New Zealand ... it was the end of the day testicles and it didn't even cover the females."

Ms Coad currently cares for about 40 cats full-time in her home, receiving daily calls from people wanting her to care for their cats.

 

Animal lover Anita Coad has turned her Tannum Sands home into a cat rescue centre but said growing numbers of abandoned and breeding cats needed to be addressed.
Animal lover Anita Coad has turned her Tannum Sands home into a cat rescue centre but said growing numbers of abandoned and breeding cats needed to be addressed.

Desperately trying to halve the number of cats she cares for, Ms Coad said she adopted out about four cats each week.

"It sits wrong with me because I know I have to halve the numbers but I want to reach out and desex them," she said.

Self funding the cat care, Ms Coad spends about $4000 each month ($6000 last month) on desexing unwanted cats, cat litter, food, flea treatments and worm tablets.

"Last month I had 20 kittens desexed in one hit," Ms Coad said.

With increasingly large numbers of unwanted pets across the region, the Gladstone Regional Council are seeking community feedback on proposed animal management local laws.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the decision to review its regulations came after the mandatory animal desexing consultation results gained last year.

"The current proposed amendment will require cat owners to gain council approval prior to breeding their animal," Cr Burnett said.

"All dog owners, from May this year, who wish to breed their dog will first need to become a registered breeder."

Ms Coad said she supported Cr Burnett's decisions and said if the council pushed for a strong desexing campaign there would be positive outcomes in a few years.

"I believe the council wants to hear what everyone wants to do and the most important thing right now for animal welfare is desexing, it has to come first," she said.

"People often blame the council, but it's not the council's fault.

"It's down to people who don't desex (their pets) and let them breed.

"We can't keep putting a band aid on the issue, these animals suffer."

