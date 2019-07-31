Cat, dog mauled to death in “traumatic” attacks

TWO "horrific" and "preventable" fatal attacks north of Brisbane involving dogs that jumped fences to kill other animals, have sparked a stern warning to pet owners.

Moreton Bay Regional Council urged residents to ensure their fences were adequately secure after the vicious attacks left a cat and another dog dead this month.

A canine jumped a fence in Warner to kill another pooch in a neighbouring yard on July 12.

Less than a week later on July 17 a separate attack occurred when a dog jumped a fence in Kallangur and killed a neighbouring cat.

The first offending animal was quickly euthanised by its owners while the second was seized by the council, who is investigating both attacks.

Mayor Allan Sutherland said both incidents were "entirely preventable" and the council had a "zero tolerance approach" to these matters.

It comes after an elderly man was "rushed" by three large dogs in Burpengary while doorknocking to raise funds for cancer research last month.

His injuries were so severe he required surgery and struggled to walk days after the incident.

A 63-year-old North Lakes man was attacked by three large dogs at Burpengary home while fundraising.

"These are both horrific incidents and no doubt deeply traumatising for everyone involved," he said.

"If you own a dog, you are required by both the Animal Management Act and Local Law to ensure it is appropriately contained on your property.

"That means having secure fencing which the dog can't jump over or scramble under. You are also required to provide safe access from the street to your front door.

"There's more to responsible dog ownership than just maintaining the health and wellbeing of your animal. You are also responsible for ensuring it doesn't present a risk to the safety of the community."

Moreton Bay Regional Council received 700 dog attack reports from residents in 2018. So far there has been a small drop this year with 305 incidents.