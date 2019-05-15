Cat carer's final plea for rescue homes after 15 years

BITTER-SWEET: After 15 years Anita Coad will be moving on from Anita's Angels cat rescue in Tannum Sands.

BITTER-SWEET: After 15 years Anita Coad will be moving on from Anita's Angels cat rescue in Tannum Sands. Matt Taylor GLA220618CATS

AFTER 15 years of rescuing cats in Tannum Sands, the time has come for Anita Coad to move on.

She'll be moving to Tasmania with her husband, who recently found employment there, meaning the cats she's rescued as part of Anita's Angels will need to find a new home.

It's a bitter-sweet departure but Mrs Coad said it was time she put herself "before the cats”.

"I'll never give up rescue work,” Mrs Coad said.

"I've basically been rescuing here for over 15 years now so it was time to move on and just lessen my load and start having a life apart from the cats.”

Mrs Coad currently has 20 cats that need to be adopted and she was concerned about some of the more timid cats she has in her care.

"I'm looking at people on property... who are cat lovers who would be prepared to take a couple of cats out onto their property,” she said.

"The timid ones are very hard to home.”

She said the hardest part about moving would be losing touch with some of the people who've adopted cats off her in the past.

"There's always special cats, and I know you shouldn't have special or favourites, but I've adopted a couple of those out lately and that was hard for me,” she said.

"But I have to do it at the end of the day and it's best for them to stay here in a loving home.”

Even with plans to move in mid-June, Mrs Coad said she would stay in Tannum Sands until each of the cats finds a new home.

She said for the past 15 years her key message had been to campaign for residents to desex their animals and lobby for low-cost desexing.

"I feel like I've achieved nothing, there's still a lot of people who won't desex their animals,” she said.

"There's such a surplus of homeless animals that will go to the pound and be put down.”

Even after she moves cats will still be number one, with two rescue groups in Tasmania already asking Mrs Coad to become involved.

"The only way to decrease the numbers is the low cost desexing campaigns,” she said.

"My passion will always be to try and get through to state governments and local councils they need to do this.”

Are you looking for a cat to adopt? Contact Anita on 4973 7293 or search Anita's Angels on Facebook.