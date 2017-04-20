28°
Casualisation, infrastructure raised at Labor jobs forum

Andrew Thorpe
| 20th Apr 2017 9:51 PM Updated: 9:52 PM
POLITICS AT THE PUB: Shadow Assistant Minister for Treasury Matt Thistlethwaite (left) speaks to Glen Wightman (centre) and Ray Anderson at Gladstone Bowls Club.
Andrew Thorpe

INFRASTRUCTURE, power prices and the growing casualisation of the workforce were common themes brought up at a jobs forum in Gladstone on Wednesday night.

The forum was organised by Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm and attended by former Flynn candidate Zac Beers, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and federal Shadow Assistant Minister for Treasury Matt Thistlethwaite.

About 20 members of the public turned up to Gladstone Bowls Club to share their concerns and suggest policy ideas Labor could take to the next election.

One attendee suggested local hydro-electricity schemes as a way to both generate local employment and address rising power prices.

"Infrastructure is what this country needs," another agreed.

"Our electricity bill is incredible, it's phenomenal, and it's only going to get worse."

Large companies' reliance on labour hire firms to bypass the accrual of workers' entitlements was also raised, with attendees bemoaning the effect the casualisation of the workforce was having on regional towns.

Mr Butcher acknowledged the downturn and said this one was more severe than usual as it followed the construction of $65 billion worth of LNG projects, all at the one time.

"In hindsight, three of those projects over a decade would have set Gladstone up forever," he said.

The issue of 457 visas was also raised, with Mr Thistlethwaite criticising Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's plan to cancel the program and replace it with another form of temporary skills shortage visas.

"I think Tony Abbott produced a six-point plan to supposedly save the Liberal Party, then a day later Turnbull produced a one-point plan to save his job," he said.

"I think most of it is about saving his bacon, appearing to be doing something."

 

FOCUS ON FLYNN: Former Flynn candidate Zac Beers (left) and Senator Anthony Chisholm (centre) chat with a Gladstone resident.
Andrew Thorpe

Mr Beers said any attempt to address local unemployment by tackling foreign worker programs had to include independent labour market testing requirements.

"When you talk about visas the real issue isn't necessarily the list of jobs or occupations that are on that list, it's what obligations an employer actually has to the domestic market and to local labour before they start looking overseas," he said.

"We know from our experiences that often employers don't necessarily do what they should be doing when it comes to actually testing the market.

"They tick a box and then they go and make an application for foreign labour."

Mr Thistlethwaite said the forum was part of the ALP's strategy to form detailed policies well ahead of the next election.

"If you look at Labor during the last period of government I think the greatest characteristic we had was that we weren't a small target," he said.

"Good policy is good policy. Regardless of where you sit in the polls that should be your focus."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  anthony chisholm australian labor party gladstone bowls club glenn butcher labor matt thistlethwaite zac beers

Casualisation, infrastructure raised at Labor jobs forum

