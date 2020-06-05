Menu
Casual workers to get $1500 if they get COVID

by and Domanii Cameron
5th Jun 2020 1:30 PM
HARDSHIP payments of $1500 will be available to casual workers if they contract COVID-19 and have no sick leave to access.

The one-off payment was announced today by the State Government and comes as part of the multi-billion dollar stimulus package.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was important anyone who was sick didn't turn up to work.

 

 

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the funding would make it practical for casual workers who test positive and don't have sick leave available.

It comes as Queensland recorded no new cases of coronavirus overnight, with the state's total still at 1060.

Almost 213,000 people have been tested.

