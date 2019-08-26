Cast and crew for 2020 combined schools musical named

Actor Judy Garland and Terry, the dog (aka Toto) in a scene from the Wizard of Oz. The 2020 Gladstone combined schools musical will perform the iconic tale.

THE cast and crew for next year's Gladstone Combined Schools Musical to perform the Wizard of Oz have been announced.

Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre and Gladstone Regional Council last week confirmed the cast and crew for the performance which will be held from March 9 - 15, 2020.

Gladstone region councillor Kahn Goodluck said the musical would showcase the talents of 72 students from 15 schools across the Gladstone Region.

"I am thrilled to see such a great ensemble ready to bring The Wizard of Oz to life," Cr Goodluck said.

"These productions truly embody, "for the community, by the community", and I cannot wait to book my tickets."

Announced as the Director, Hannah Rodda said she was looking forward to working with the young people of the region to bring The Wizard of Oz to life.

"I have taught drama and theatre for 13 years across a variety of locations, including regional Queensland, Brisbane and Melbourne," Ms Rodda said.

"I look forward to working with the cast and crew to develop their performance skills, enhance their creativity and put on a musical to remember."

Jamie-Lee Neil has been appointed as Stage Manager, Jeannine Butler as Assistant Stage Manager, Leanne Christensen as Musical Director, Clare Evans as Choreographer, Robyn Addison as Vocal Coach and Chelsea Elvery and Norma Tanna as the rehearsal pianists.

Schools involved include Gladstone State High School, Chanel College, Calliope State School, Clinton State School, Kin Kora State School, Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School, St Francis Catholic Primary School, St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School, Toolooa State High School, Trinity College, Tannum Sands State High School, Tannum Sands State School, Gladstone Central State School, Gladstone West State School and Mount Larcom State School.

Lead roles

These students have been chosen for lead roles in the Wizard of Oz production:

Dorothy: Sophia Ross

Glinda: Annamonet Massey

Scarecrow: Abby Davies

Tin Man: Joseph Poli

Lion: Jake Lyle

The Wizard / Professor Marvel: William Pirie

Uncle Henry: Werner Bierman

Oz Guard: Matthew Marriage

The Wicked Witch of the West: Kokoda Cadzow-Smith