Cassie's first novel is just the beginning of the story

DEBUT NOVEL: Cassie Laelyn's novel Unforsaken will be released this week.

GLADSTONE author Cassie Laelyn describes her debut paranormal romance novel 'Unforsaken The Fallen Guardians' as "a bit on the rough and dangerous side.”

A brotherhood of immortal guardians, banished from the Heavens, are living deep in Australia's Snowy Mountains.

Their leader, Raven has been assigned to look after Tayla, a mortal woman but his love for her could be the trigger that sends them both to hell.

Will he save his soul or her life?

Ms Laelyn said the book took her 10 months to write and has been a labour of love.

"Prior to this book I'd only ever written short stories,” she said.

"When we moved to Gladstone I took a year off to give writing a go.

"I finished Unforsaken in January last year.”

Then she started the process of looking for a publisher.

"I placed a Twitter pitch for publishers to look at the manuscript,” Ms Laelyn said.

"I was delighted to be presented with two contracts and four weeks later I signed with my publisher.

"The first round of edits was a bit of eye opener, and there were several changes needed.

"I learned a lot from that process, but looking back on it, we did an amazing job of getting the book finished.”

Even though her book was ready in September the publisher held off releasing it.

"The timing wasn't quite right,” she said.

"Publishers have a massive catalogue of books to put out, so each book is released according to a schedule.”

Unforsaken will be released for sale on Tuesday in paperback and e-book formats.

In the meantime, Ms Laelyn has continued working on the next books in the Fallen Guardian series.

"The second book has just finished the final editing process, so now I'm working on book three,” she said.

"But Unforsaken was my first book and it was so exciting to hold it in my hands.”

For more information or to purchase a copy visit Cassie Laelyn's Facebook page or website.