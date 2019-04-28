Menu
Police attended a Hotham Street address and placed the man under arrest
Casino man threatens to blow up a pub

Amber Gibson
by
27th Apr 2019 4:05 PM | Updated: 28th Apr 2019 12:57 PM
A CASINO man who allegedly carried out a bomb threat hoax directed at a pub on Anzac Day has been charged.

Casino Detectives will allege that "on ANZAC Day a 53-year-old Casino man was asked to leave a Casino licensed premises due to his behaviour".

"He then attended a pay phone and called 000, stating that he had left a bomb in the licensed premises that would detonate in 10 minutes," Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"Numerous Police vehicles from around the Richmond Police District responded, including a officer from the Police Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit.

"NSW Ambulance Paramedics and NSW Fire & Rescue Service were notified and placed on stand-by pending a search of the area.

"No bomb was located.

"Police attended a Hotham Street address and placed the man under arrest."

The man will appear in Casino Local Court in May to face charges of giving false information, and false representation resulting in Police investigation.

He was granted conditional bail.

Lismore Northern Star

