RUMOURS: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien says claims about the cashless card expanding are just 'mischief'.
RUMOURS: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien says claims about the cashless card expanding are just 'mischief'.
News

Cashless card rumours 'false and baseless': O'Brien

by Nancy Bates
1st Sep 2019 2:15 PM
RUMOURS in Wide Bay that the cashless debit card would be extended to include aged pensions and veterans have angered Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien.

"This mischief is aimed at upsetting people who don't need added stress when they are dealing with other problems," Mr O'Brien said.

"It's beyond my understanding why anyone would want to deliberately cause vulnerable people more concern with claims that have absolutely no foundation."

Mr O'Brien said the bizarre claims were not being made anywhere else in Australia.

He was angered that they continued to arise in his region when they were denounced as false and baseless in a ministerial statement in March.

He reiterated that no plan had ever existed to extend the CDC to aged pensions and veterans.

The CDC was designed to help dependent young people manage their incomes better and break the welfare cycle.

Aged pensioners and veterans were not in that category.

