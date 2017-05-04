26°
Cashed-up miner found dead, naked, bound

news.com.au | 4th May 2017 7:23 AM Updated: 1:24 PM
Sex worker Milan Chante Walker is one of three people charged with the manslaughter of Greg Hudson.
A GOLD Coast prostitute conspired with two male friends to rob a wealthy, drug-addled miner while she performed a sex act on him, but the trio inadvertently killed him, a court has heard.

West Australian FIFO worker Greg Hudson had been awake for days on a cocaine bender when his naked body was found bound and gagged in the spare room of his friend Simon Grezlo's Gold Coast townhouse in October 2014.

It is alleged the 57-year-old had regularly solicited sex worker Milan Chante Walker during his bender and she conspired with two men to rob him, when he began texting her asking for sex on the day he died.

It is alleged she, Benjamin Samy Ghobrial and Lee Benjamin Feld planned the robbery, with Ghobrial instructing Walker to lure Mr Hudson from his bedroom after she went there.

"We're coming in five mins. F*** him hard, play music. Very important," Ghobrial allegedly texted.

Walker told police that while she was performing oral sex on Mr Hudson, the two men burst in and she panicked and ran.

It is alleged the naked miner was then tied up, gagged and had his bank card stolen.

Mr Grezlo found his friend dead when he returned home hours later.

An autopsy revealed he died of a combination of lethal levels of cocaine in his system and a pre-existing heart condition.

In the days following the miner's death, Ghobrial is accused of using the bank card to drain Mr Hudson's bank account, while disguised as a Muslim woman.

He has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and not guilty to robbing Hudson but has admitted entering Hudson's home.

Gregory John Hudson had been awake for days when he died. Source:News Corp Australia
Walker also pleaded guilty to entering a house but not guilty to robbing Hudson and not guilty to Hudson's manslaughter.
Feld has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

In his opening address to a Brisbane Supreme Court jury in the manslaughter trial, Crown prosecutor Philip McCarthy said Mr Hudson was regularly texting Walker on the final evening he was alive, trying to solicit sex.

Mr Grezlo said Mr Hudson had offered to pay her in cocaine.

Walker, however, had a different plan, Mr McCarthy alleged.

After the alleged robbery, Walker said Mr Hudson was alive when she left.

Hours later, Mr Grezlo came home from work and discovered his back door wide open and laptop missing.

He found his friend dead in the spare room.

"I could see that Greg was naked, he was tied up and not breathing," he said.

Walker, who had fled wearing only a large T-shirt she had taken from the house, returned to collect her heels and lingerie.

She asked Mr Grezlo if "the old fella" was all right.

In the days after Mr Hudson died, "large sums" were drained from his bank account by a man in disguise who was using the correct PIN, Mr McCarthy told the jury.

That, the Crown alleges, was Ghobrial.

Central to the case is Mr Hudson's heart problems and the excessive drug use during the days before his death.

"Whilst it might be tragic, that does certainly not mean anyone is criminally responsible for such a death," Walker's defence lawyer Callan Cassidy said.

The trial continues.

News Corp Australia

