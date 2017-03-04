'Absolutely happy': Business scores thousands as local win jobs

BUSINESS owners in Gladstone have been given more time to grab their share of the State Government's $100 million handout to get locals back into work.

The Youth Boost program was supposed to finish at the end of February but has now been extended until October 31.

So far 260 people have landed jobs in central Queensland thanks to the government's deep pockets.

Owner of Ginger Says, Michelle Wilson, recently signed up to the initiative and said she was "absolutely happy" with her decision.

"It's a really good scheme because it helps both the employer and the employee," she said.

"I needed a staff member and the subsidy was very attractive but I also wanted to try and give somebody a chance to find employment.

"It's a wonderful idea because it helps young people get employment and the big thing for me was finding someone super keen."

YOUTH BOOST: Ginger Says owner Michelle Wilson with her newest employee Taylor Butcher. Declan Cooley

Ms Wilson said now she was able to get more hands on deck she could start to put her plans in action and undertake new projects to expand certain areas of her business.

"It's great that we can give someone that break to carve out a career," she said.

The Back to Work program gives businesses money to hire someone who was unemployed.

If a business in Gladstone hired a 15 to 24-year-old unemployed person, they could receive $20,000 as part of the Youth Boost program.

If a business hired someone who has been unemployed for either six or 12 months, then they could get $10,000 and $15,000, respectively.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the extension of the Youth Boost program was a "great opportunity".

"For those businesses in Gladstone looking to put on a young person into our workforce, this is a great opportunity," Mr Butcher said. Go to backtowork. initiatives. qld.gov.au.