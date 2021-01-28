Cash prizes up for grabs in art comp

Gladstone artists will have the chance to show off their skills and win cash prizes in an art competition in March.

Gladstone Ports Corporation is encouraging artists to submit pieces for their annual Paint the Port competition.

The competition, which first began in 2007, attracts artists from areas of Gladstone, Rockhampton and Bundaberg.

Executive general manager People & Community Rowen Winsor said the region was home to creative talent.

“Over the past few years we’ve seen some amazing artworks produced for this competition and I know Gladstone is home to a lot of talented artists,” Ms Winsor said.

“It’s a great opportunity for those who aren’t the arty types and those who love art, to pick up the tools and paint our beautiful port.”

There are four prize categories including the open category of $1000 acquisitive cash prize, the high school category of a $350 cash prize, upper primary school category (year 4 to 6) $75 cash prize and the lower primary school category of $75.

This year, ARTmatters at Creative Gladstone Region will host the exhibition of artwork from Wednesday March 24 to Friday April 16.

ARTmatters will also host a “bubbles and brushes” class for adults as well as children’s art classes.

Registrations close 4pm on Friday, March 5.

Artists are required to submit their artwork with the supplied artwork label attached to the back of their art between 10am and 2pm on Friday, March 12, at ARTmatters Gallery at 3 Pitt Street, Gladstone.

For more information and to register for the 2021 Paint the Port art competition visit here.