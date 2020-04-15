Menu
Picture: Derek Moore
Cash injection for community kindergartens

Sam Reynolds
15th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
THE Queensland Government is supporting the Gladstone Region community kindergartens to save jobs and deliver free enrolments for essential workers during COVID-19.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said $17 million was on offer across the state to keep community kindergartens open and free for frontline workers in term two.

“We know community kindergartens are finding the going tough with falling enrolments during COVID-19,” Mr Butcher said.

“Community kindergartens deliver important early learning services to young Gladstone families.”

He said the funding would help kindergartens continue to run programs, but would also help save jobs.

It’s expected the funding will save up to 3000 early childhood jobs in community kindergartens across Queensland.

“This extra funding will cover wages for an early education teacher and an assistant for the next 10 weeks of term two,” he said.

“The Palaszczuk Government is protecting the jobs of local community kindergarten professionals because we know they provide safe and engaging environments for young children to play and learn. “

There are also options for preschoolers to learn from home.

The $17 million package will help 465 community kindergartens, attended by more than 22,000 young Queenslanders.

