Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rural

Cash for farmers cut from drought allowance

by Matthew Killoran
17th Oct 2019 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 200 Queensland farmers cut off from drought allowances will be given cash payments of up to $13,000 to help them put food on the table.

Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie made the surprise announcement today following meetings with the National Farmers Federation.

But the Morrison Government is standing firm on the four-year limit that people can access the Farm Household Allowance.

The Courier-Mail last week revealed 203 Queenslanders had been kicked off the FHA after reaching the four-year limit.

 

AgForce and Labor agriculture spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon both called for the allowance to be extended until the drought ends.

Senator McKenzie this morning announced a new "drought relief support payment" for farmers coming off the FHA.

It will be up to $7500 for singles and $13,000 for couples.

"This is a one-off payment to help them in times of need, recognising thanks to the feedback of the people who live and work in regional Australia, that this drought has gone on for far too long," she said.

"Any one who has come off the payment since the first of July this year will be eligible to apply for the payment."

She said there would not be strings attached to how the money could be used.

"This will be a cash payment supporting farming families," Senator McKenzie said.

The Agriculture Minister said the NFF itself had asked for the FHA to be a time-capped payment, as farming was typically boom-bust.

"We've made it easier for farmers to bank during the good years so they can draw on it in the tough years and smooth out the boom-bust cycle," she said.

"Farmers as they've entered the drought haven't needed to draw on the Farm Household Allowance from day one, because they've had significant reserves."

drought drought relief farmers federal government

Top Stories

    REVEALED: How much region made out of gas boom

    premium_icon REVEALED: How much region made out of gas boom

    Business A NEW report has revealed the extent of the financial boost to wages and local businesses during the biggest boom the region has ever seen.

    Winds of change and adjustment as farm moves in

    premium_icon Winds of change and adjustment as farm moves in

    Environment CQ Residents give approval to a $350 million wind farm project

    • 17th Oct 2019 9:30 AM
    Donut store latest target in string of break-ins

    premium_icon Donut store latest target in string of break-ins

    Crime Police say the offenders entered the business by jumping over the counter.

    ‘OWE IT TO THEM’: Students thoughts on turtle release

    premium_icon ‘OWE IT TO THEM’: Students thoughts on turtle release

    News A GROUP of STEM students in Gladstone had a rare opportunity to see a loggerhead...

    • 17th Oct 2019 10:00 AM