Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Stories, photos from the weekend

Eilish Massie
by
23rd Dec 2019 12:12 PM

IT was a busy weekend for residents in Gladstone this weekend, from various having lunch on the beach to a helicopter rescue our reporters and photographers were in amongst the action. 

On Saturday, Families and friends took advantage of the beautiful weather at Millennium Esplanade.

 

Harry, 9, and Casey Cox, 3, and David Thomson at Millennium Esplanade 21 December 2019
Harry, 9, and Casey Cox, 3, and David Thomson at Millennium Esplanade 21 December 2019

See the photos 

On Sunday a RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to "a remote island" to treat a man with severe toe injuries. 

ISLAND RESCUE: RACQ Capricorn Rescue were called to an island east of Rockhampton to transport a man in his 70s with a serious toe injury on Sunday morning.
ISLAND RESCUE: RACQ Capricorn Rescue were called to an island east of Rockhampton to transport a man in his 70s with a serious toe injury on Sunday morning.

Read the story

And watch the dramatic footage of a car rollover after a tyre burst in Biloela. Calliope Road Policing unit hopes the footage will remind drivers the importance of checking their vehicles before long trips.

 

Motorists are urged to take extra care when driving on country roads.
Motorists are urged to take extra care when driving on country roads.

 

Watch the video 

in case you missed it stories you missed
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone woman wins ultimate prize before Christmas

        premium_icon Gladstone woman wins ultimate prize before Christmas

        News The woman said she would enjoy her ongoing prize by going into 2020 “worry free”.

        What’s open and shut this Christmas

        premium_icon What’s open and shut this Christmas

        News TO HELP you keep track of which businesses are trading on during the Christmas...

        HOT PROPERTY: Most expensive homes sold in 2019

        premium_icon HOT PROPERTY: Most expensive homes sold in 2019

        Property Buyers have dropped multiple millions on the most luxurious homes and property...

        STANDOUT: Gladstone’s growth highlighted in property report

        premium_icon STANDOUT: Gladstone’s growth highlighted in property report

        Property A Gladstone real estate agent predicts this is the start of a property market...